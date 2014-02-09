169 arrested during Supercross event at Qualcomm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Law enforcement officers arrested 169 people at a Supercross race at Qualcomm Stadium on suspicion of various alcohol-related offences, and another six during Mission Valley patrols, authorities said Sunday.

California Alcoholic Beverage Control agents, along with sheriff's deputies and San Diego police officers, joined forces to make the arrests during the one-day Monster Energy Supercross event Saturday, which opened its doors at 12:30 p.m., according to state ABC officials.

More than 80 officers issued citations with offenses including furnishing alcohol to a minor, public drunkenness, possession of false identification and minors in possession of alcohol, an ABC statement said.

As the main event got underway at 7 p.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers from the multi-agency San Diego County Avoid the 16 Coalition fanned out across Mission Valley in search of drunken drivers, sheriff's officials said.

Officers and deputies stopped 112 vehicles between the start of the patrols and 3 a.m. Sunday, sheriff's Sgt. David Cheever said.

Four suspected drunken drivers were arrested, and another suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and drugs was in possession of cocaine, Cheever said. Another person with a drug-related warrant was also arrested.

Three drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license, two for driving without a license and 13 for other traffic offenses, Cheever said.