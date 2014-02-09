Police looking for up to 8 carjacking suspects

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police were on the lookout Sunday for up to eight people who beat up a 17-year-old boy near Sunset Cliffs and drove off in his BMW, but ditched the car about 50 yards away.

The teen was in the 1998 BMW waiting for some friends shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of Ladera Street and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard when he was approached by five or six men and two women, all in their 20s, San Diego police Officer David Stafford said.

Two of the men got into the boy's car and began rummaging though its contents. The teen started to drive away and push them out, but the two suspects started to assault him, Stafford said.

The driver stopped the vehicle and was pulled out by several of the suspects, Stafford said. The male suspects then kicked the victim in his face and head, according to the officer.

The group of suspects then sped away in the victim's car, Stafford said. However, responding officers found the car abandoned about 50 yards away.

The teen was hospitalized with moderate facial injuries, Stafford said.