Beatles fans flock to see John Lennon's artwork

DEL MAR (CBS 8) - Fifty years ago, the Beatles captured hearts all over America when they performed in front of millions on live TV.

To mark the occasion, a traveling exhibit featuring John Lennon's artwork made its way to the Flower Hill Promenade in Del Mar this weekend.

It was a night that changed music history and while 73 million people tuned in, needless to say 15-year-old Spencer Skelly wasn't one of them.

"I think have seven albums of them total...that adds up to around 300 songs on my phone and iPod," he said.

Spencer's love for the Beatles came from his dad Jeff, who would sing 'Blackbird' to him as a baby.

Those memories came back to this pair Sunday as they visited Del Mar to see the largest exhibition of John Lennon artwork touring North America.

"The value of this was not only to see the diversity of his artwork, but to share it as I have over the years with my son," Jeff said.

The collection made up of lithographs and serigraphs which are fine art printing processes are limited prints of Lennon's original drawings.

All are for sale and some like the piece John Jonas bought are signed by the late musician.

"This was a thousand dollars framed. We like it because it adds to our life... I mean truly, music makes my life go round," Jonas said.

Curator Rich Horowitz brought the exhibit to San Diego saying most of these pieces weren't released until after Lennon's death in 1980.

"In 1969, he did a portfolio of lithographs called Bag One, but the police raided all of John's exhibitions because of some erotic drawings that he did of him and Yoko. So, he was so frustrated that he stopped showing his artwork in 1970, but he didn't stop drawing," Horowitz said.

And after all this time people haven't stopped admiring his work.

For some, it's about nostalgia or in the case of Spencer Skelly opening his eyes to a generation of love and peace.

"John Lennon has a lot of different drawing styles...and it's really diverse," he said.