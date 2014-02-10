Police searching for armed robbery suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A gunman robbed a Subway sandwich shop in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter early Monday, police said.

The robbery at 422 Market St. was reported at 3:32 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The gunman was a roughly 5 foot 8 black man wearing blue gloves and a gray hoodie with red writing on the front, he said in a statement. No one was injured.