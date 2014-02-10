3 arrested after police catch street racers

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Three people are in custody after police break up a street race near MCAS Miramar early Monday morning.

The cars took off leading officers on a short pursuit on Kearny Villa Road.

A black car with two people crashed into a guardrail and stopped on state Route 163. They were both arrested.

A red hatchback made it onto SR-163 to the SR-52 before stopping at Convoy in Kearny Mesa. That driver is also now behind bars.

No one was hurt. The suspects are facing multiple charges.