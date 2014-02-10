Suspect tased after freeway foot-chase

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A dramatic chase ends with a man being tased and taken into custody.

Authorities say the suspect was walking his bike on Interstate 8 at the state Route 163 interchange around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers approached him, he ran into some brush and then bolted across the freeway. CHP and San Diego police searched for about 30 minutes before finding him hiding in a riverbed.

He was tased for resisting arrest. No word yet on what charges he'll face.