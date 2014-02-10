Man shot in shoulder in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A man was shot in the shoulder apparently in the parking lot of a Chula Vista apartment complex early Monday, police said.

Officers received a call from hospital emergency room personnel around 5:30 a.m. reporting that a man had just been dropped off with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, according to Chula Vista police Lt. Kenny Heinz.

A woman had dropped the wounded man off in the parking lot and drove off, but later returned and was talking to investigators, he said.

Officers believe the shooting occurred in the 200 block of East Orange Avenue around 5:15 a.m. based on reports of gunfire in the area, Heinz said, noting that when officer responded to the earlier report they could find no evidence of a shooting because they had no exact address to examine. Officer later located possible evidence in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area.