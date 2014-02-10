Fire rips through La Mesa home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire rips through La Mesa home

LA MESA (CNS) - Fire damaged a home in La Mesa Monday.

The noninjury fire in the 4500 block of Third Street was reported around 8:30 a.m., according to a Heartland fire dispatcher. It was put out in less than 20 minutes, she said.

The cause was under investigation.

 

