Crews extinguish two-alarm fire at salvage yard

FLINN SPRINGS (CNS/CBS 8) - Dozens of firefighters from all over East County worked to extinguish a raging two-alarm fire at a salvage yard near Lake Jennings Monday.

The blaze in the 15200 block of Olde Highway 80 in Flinn Springs was reported around 9:30 a.m., according to Heartland Fire & Rescue. It took roughly an hour for crews to get the flames under control, a dispatcher said.

Video from Chopper 8 shows the massive blaze and fire crews working to battle the flames that broke out at Millers Towing.

A similar fire happened at this location about a year ago. An employee who works next door says a motor home came in and had something inside it that ignited.

No official word on how this fire started.

Tim Parker lives about 20 feet away from the salvage yard. He took video of the flames and says after calling 911, crews arrived almost immediately.

"It was probably just a few minutes, they were on top of it," he said.

Parker believes the fire was started when a worker using backhoe attempted to crush a vehicle that had gasoline in its tank.

"He probably punctured a hole in the tank that still had fuel in it, not supposed to be in it," he said.



Hazmat crews from the city are working the scene as well to prevent the water from getting contaminated.

The damage may be considered to be minimal since the vehicles are all scrapped to begin with but firefighters certainly had their hands full as these cars are tightly packed.

Crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading. No injuries were reported.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation.