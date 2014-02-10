9-year-old Dwayne in urgent need of a forever home

There's an urgent need to find a permanent home for a nine-year-old boy, who has endured far too many disappointments in his short life.

Living in the emergency shelter where he's been since the holidays, is taking a toll on him and causing stress. What Dwayne needs is a forever family to give him the unconditional love he has never experienced.

We caught a glimpse of Dwayne's smile, but those who know him say seeing Dwayne carefree and happy is becoming a rare treat.

"Dwayne has a great smile and it sometimes it's becoming more difficult to get that smile out of him, as his days are prolonged at the shelter right now," said protective services worker, Folake Balogun.

Dwayne is living in an emergency children's shelter, after recently returning from Michigan.

Dwayne is a big fan of the Lions, but not a big fan of Detroit's climate and is glad to back in the San Diego sun.

Dwayne spent a couple months in Detroit with relatives, who were unable to care for him long term and just before the holidays, protective services worker Folake Balogun flew to Detroit, to bring Dwayne back home and the two formed an instant bond.

"Dwayne is polite and respectful and he's very humorous. The day I picked him up he had me cracking up and I was kind of nervous cuz I'm like, I'm flying with a child that I never met before," explained Balogun. "He's probably not going to talk to me, he's probably going to be uncomfortable, it's uncomfortable for both of us, but it was just great."

Dwayne's old support network is back up and running.

"Even though he had a little bit of anxiety coming back here, it was still great. We were immediately able to get people who he knew to come out and visit him, call him," continued Balogun. "He's got a lot of support out there looking out for him and trying to ensure he is placed in a great home right now."

This third grader is in desperate need of a forever home. For Dwayne, life in the shelter is unsettling.

"Kids are mean to him, so he is definitely acting out because he doesn't feel safe necessarily in his environment," said Balogun.

He says he often feels like no one has his back.

It's a heavy burden for this nine-year-old, who deserves to just be a kid. What Dwayne needs is people he can trust, after being hurt time and time again.

"I feel like being able to find a permanent home, would definitely boost his self-esteem. Knowing that it's not a matter of anything wrong with him. Just a matter of matching him with that perfect forever family," added Balogun.

A family that can bring out his beautiful smile and give him a life full of joy.

If you are interested in adopting, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would also like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting a fun day at the park.