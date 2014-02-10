Border agents seize two-ton pot stash near Camp Pendleton

SAN ONOFRE (CNS) - Agents staffing a U.S. Border Patrol freeway checkpoint near Camp Pendleton over the weekend caught a man hauling a stash of more than two tons of marijuana in a cargo vehicle, officials reported Monday.

The 38-year-old U.S. citizen, whose name was not released, arrived at the San Onofre-area Interstate 5 inspection facility in a 2012 Nissan van on Saturday morning, according to USBP public affairs.

After a service dog alerted officers to the presence of contraband in the vehicle, they searched it, finding 113 bundles of cannabis hidden in the cargo area. The illicit haul weighed 2,750 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1.65 million.

Members of a federal narcotics task force took custody of the suspect, the marijuana and the vehicle.