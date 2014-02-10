Border agents seize two-ton pot stash near Camp Pendleton - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Border agents seize two-ton pot stash near Camp Pendleton

Posted: Updated:
Image courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Image courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

SAN ONOFRE (CNS) - Agents staffing a U.S. Border Patrol freeway checkpoint near Camp Pendleton over the weekend caught a man hauling a stash of more than two tons of marijuana in a cargo vehicle, officials reported Monday.

The 38-year-old U.S. citizen, whose name was not released, arrived at the San Onofre-area Interstate 5 inspection facility in a 2012 Nissan van on Saturday morning, according to USBP public affairs.

After a service dog alerted officers to the presence of contraband in the vehicle, they searched it, finding 113 bundles of cannabis hidden in the cargo area. The illicit haul weighed 2,750 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1.65 million.

Members of a federal narcotics task force took custody of the suspect, the marijuana and the vehicle.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.