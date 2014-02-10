Padres baseball games return to Time Warner Cable - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres baseball games return to Time Warner Cable

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - After a two-year absence, Padres baseball games will be carried on Time Warner Cable this season, the cable company and Fox Sports San Diego announced Monday.

After Fox Sports purchased the broadcast rights to Padres games, it negotiated a carriage deal with Cox Cable, but not Time Warner, which has about 130,000 subscribers north of Interstate 8.

Baseball fans were outraged at not having access to the home team's games, and the complaints led to a demand by the San Diego City Council to resolve the standoff.

A joint statement between the station and cable company said Fox Sports San Diego would be carried on Time Warner, beginning March 30. The channel assignment has not been determined.

The station was already carried by Cox Cable, AT&T U-Verse and the two major satellite providers.

