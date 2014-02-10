New sheriff's station opens in Rancho San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New sheriff's station opens in Rancho San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 27,000-square-foot sheriff's station near Cuyamaca College opened for business Monday.

The $17.5 million facility at 11486 Campo Road will house about 100 sheriff's employees being transferred from a station in Lemon Grove, officials said. It will serve Casa de Oro, Jamul, La Presa, Mount Helix, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley, as well as unincorporated areas outside El Cajon and La Mesa.

Sheriff Bill Gore and county Supervisor Dianne Jacob attended a late-morning ribbon-cutting ceremony for the complex.

The Lemon Grove station will remain open with a reduced number of employees assigned to it, department officials said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.