New sheriff's station opens in Rancho San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 27,000-square-foot sheriff's station near Cuyamaca College opened for business Monday.

The $17.5 million facility at 11486 Campo Road will house about 100 sheriff's employees being transferred from a station in Lemon Grove, officials said. It will serve Casa de Oro, Jamul, La Presa, Mount Helix, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley, as well as unincorporated areas outside El Cajon and La Mesa.

Sheriff Bill Gore and county Supervisor Dianne Jacob attended a late-morning ribbon-cutting ceremony for the complex.

The Lemon Grove station will remain open with a reduced number of employees assigned to it, department officials said.