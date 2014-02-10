Wild Wonders: Love is in the air

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Birds do it. Bees do it. Even the critters at Wild Wonders do it.

"We're not a zoo or a wildlife park. We really are a very small working wildlife center," Jackie Navaro said.

The focus there is on education, either bringing animals to schools, giving up close and personal tours to small groups of visitors. But at this time of year, Wild Wonders is offering couples their "Love is in the Air" special that focuses of the courtship rituals of its inhabitants.

"Some animals have to work very hard for love," Jackie said.

Take the porcupine for example, where females really rule the roost.

"She will go ahead and call every male in the area. Then she sits there and watches them battle it out for here love for up to three full days," Jackie said.

Now if you believe in a love that lasts forever, the fennel fox is your kind of guy.

"This is Flick, and Flick is one of the few animals that we have here that actually is monogamous. They mate for life," Jackie said.

But if you like the smooth operators like Gumbo, you're looking for alligator love. After making a bellowing sound to attract the females, he starts working his game, and gators got game.

"He's going to go ahead and go underneath them. He's going to make Jacuzzis and blow bubbles to tickle them a bit. He's going to these front feet of his and massage her on the back," Jackie explained.

On the other end of courtship, a tarantula risks it all for love.

"He has to dance for her. If she accepts it, it's a match. If she's not in the mood for love, he loses his life and becomes lunch," Jackie said.

Tarantulas give new meaning to the dating site "It's just Lunch." Whether you like them short and furry, or long and scaly, you can find love at Wild Wonders.

Some of the footage used in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

