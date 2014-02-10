New elephant at San Diego Zoo meeting her zoo-mates - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New elephant at San Diego Zoo meeting her zoo-mates

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A new elephant at the San Diego Zoo is slowly meeting her new zoo-mates.

Animal care staff has been introducing Mila to one the female elephants of the herd -- the most dominant of the group -- an Asian elephant named Mary.

They say the interactions have been largely positive, with Mila and Mary reaching through the barriers with their trunks to get to know each other.

The 41-year-old elephant arrived in San Diego from a zoo in New Zealand back in November.

