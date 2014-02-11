Warmer, drier weather expected this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Much warmer and drier weather is expected in San Diego County through Friday but there will be another gradual cooling trend beginning this weekend into early next week, meteorologists said Tuesday.

"By Wednesday, high temperatures will begin to climb into the 80s in the valleys and low deserts, and into the mid- to upper 80s for Thursday and Friday," according to the National Weather Service.

"Onshore flow will keep the beaches a little cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Highs in the mountains will be in the 60s and low 70s, making recent snowfall but a distant memory."

The agency said for Saturday through Monday, temps will continue to stay above average for this time of year but will start to cool and there will be periods of gusty west winds in the mountains and deserts.