Police investigating Chula Vista shooting

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - An investigation was underway Tuesday in Chula Vista, where a man in his 20s with ties to gang members was shot and wounded while in his car, police said.

Officers received reports of shots fired in the area of the 900 block of Melrose Avenue at 8:54 p.m. Monday, according to Chula Vista police Sgt. John Autolino.

Once there, officers found the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound in his shoulder blade area, Autolino said in a statement.

"The victim has known gang ties to gang members operating the area," Autolino said.

Police were looking for two Hispanic males, wearing hoodies, possibly driving around in a Chevy SUV with large black rims.