Brush fire burns palm trees along I-5

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A brush fire that spread to palm trees alongside Interstate 5 was quickly knocked down, authorities said Tuesday.

The fire broke out in brush alongside the northbound lanes of the freeway, near Sea World Drive, around 11:20 p.m. Monday, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher said.

Three San Diego Fire-Rescue Department units had the fire knocked down in 20 minutes, the dispatcher said.

There was no disruption of freeway traffic, the dispatcher said.

A California Highway Patrol incident log said two northbound lanes of the freeway were closed to allow firefighters access to the blaze.