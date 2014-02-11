Pedestrian killed in hit & run in National City

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - Police Tuesday searched for a motorist who fled after fatally striking a man pushing a shopping cart across a National City roadway.

The pedestrian, a 49-year-old San Diego resident, was struck in the 3100 block of Highland Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to National City police Sgt. Mike Harlan. He died in the back of an ambulance while being taken to a hospital, Harlan said.

The motorist who struck the man was driving a gold or silver vehicle northbound on Highland Avenue, Harlan said, noting the vehicle likely has front-end damage.

"After striking the victim, the suspect vehicle made a U-turn and was last seen heading westbound on state Route 54," he said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run was asked to call National City police at (619) 336-4411.