Gabrielle Giffords plans book on gun control

In this Sunday, May 5, 2013, file photo, former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, right, and her husband, Capt. Mark Kelly, look back at the crowd after arriving at a ceremony awarding Giffords the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award at the JFK Library.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords is working on a book about gun control.

The Arizona Democrat and her husband, the retired Navy captain and astronaut Mark Kelly, are collaborating on "Enough: Our Fight to Keep America Safe from Gun Violence."

The book is based on an essay by Giffords that appeared in The New York Times last April, when she responded to the fatal shootings of 20 children and six educators in Newtown, Conn., in December 2012. Giffords chastised senators who blocked gun legislation that included expanded background checks and a ban on assault weapons.

"'Enough' was one of the first words Gabby said to me after we learned about the Newtown, Conn., massacre," Kelly said in a statement issued Tuesday by the book's publisher, Scribner. "As Second Amendment supporters and gun owners ourselves, we hope our book rouses the long-overdue conversation our country needs to make responsible changes to our gun laws so that no more precious lives are lost."

Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced that "Enough" was scheduled for release in June. Scribner previously published "Gabby: A Story of Courage, Love and Resilience," in which Giffords and Kelly told of the former congresswoman's miraculous recovery from being shot in the head in 2011.

For both books, Giffords and Kelly were represented by Robert Barnett, the Washington attorney whose other clients have included President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush.

