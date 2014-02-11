5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics

Shaun White of the United States gets air during a snowboard half pipe training session at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 10, 2014, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Fast five, Tuesday edition: Things you'll want to know about the 2014 Winter Olympics.

___

FLYING TOMATO: Shaun White says he is getting antsy about his upcoming chance to make Winter Olympics history. White says in a video given to AP that he is ready to get going in the halfpipe contest on Tuesday night. If he wins, he will become the first American man to bring a gold medal home from three straight Winter Games, and only the second American athlete to do that, joining speed skater Bonnie Blair.

___

INDIA BACK IN SOCHI: The IOC lifted a suspension of India's Olympic committee, allowing its athletes who were introduced during the opening ceremony as "independent Olympic participants" to compete under their own flag. Indian luger Shiva Keshava said that would boost his countrymen in the Sochi Games and clear the way for meaningful progress for sports back home.

___

SPRING GAMES: Winter is nowhere to be found at the Winter Games. Another day of warm temperatures has organizers has Sochi organizers facing questions about their ability to keep the events coming in the mountain cluster of events. Competition in the halfpipe has been delayed, as has training in the women's downhill, while officials try to address the sloppy conditions.

___

RUSSIA'S LESSON: Russian hockey legend Vladislav Tretiak says the Soviets did not respect the Americans when the two teams played in the 1980 Olympics. He says Team USA's "Miracle on Ice" victory taught the Russians a lesson about taking teams lightly. "We did not have the respect for the competitors at that time," Tretiak said.

___

CANADA, NETHERLANDS JUMP IN MEDALS: Canada jumped to the top of the medal standings thanks to its dominance in freestyle skiing, taking six of nine medals possible in three events, including a gold and bronze Tuesday in the women's slopestyle. The Dutch showed their own prowess in speedskating, jumping to second in the medal standings after 18 events by sweeping the men's 500-meter race. Eight more golds were up for grabs Tuesday.

___

Follow AP journalists covering the Olympics on Twitter: http://apne.ws/1c3WMiu

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.