California plant shuts down after beef recall

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — A California slaughterhouse has voluntary halted operations after recalling more than 8.7 million pounds of beef products.
The recall began Jan. 13 and was expanded Saturday to include just over a year's worth of meat products processed by Rancho Feeding Corp. in Petaluma.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the facility processed diseased and unhealthy animals without a full federal inspection.
Co-owner Robert Singleton confirmed to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat on Monday that the company had temporarily ceased processing and was compiling a list of affected companies. He declined further comment.
The recalled products were processed from Jan. 1, 2013, through Jan. 7, 2014, and shipped to distribution centers and retail stores in California, Florida, Illinois and Texas. They include beef carcasses, oxtail, liver, cheeks, tripe, tongue and veal bones.
