San Diego port officials OK America's Cup bid

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Port commissioners have voted unanimously to submit a bid to host the next America's Cup on San Diego Bay in August 2017.

The commissioners, two of whom are sailors, spoke enthusiastically Tuesday about the prospect of hosting sailing's marquee regatta. The commissioners directed the port's staff to respond to a request for information from America's Cup officials by March 3.

America's Cup officials are talking with other venues about hosting the 35th America's Cup because San Francisco officials haven't offered the same terms as they did for last summer's regatta, which ended with Oracle Team USA staging one of the greatest comebacks in sports.

San Diego hosted the America's Cup in 1988, 1992 and 1995, with racing on the Pacific Ocean off Point Loma.

