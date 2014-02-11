UCSD ranks 12th in producing Peace Corps volunteers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - UC San Diego was ranked fourth in the state and 12th in the nation among big universities on the Peace Corps' annual list of schools that produce the highest number of volunteers, school officials said Tuesday.

With 54 undergraduate alumni serving in the Peace Corps overseas, UC San Diego moved up one spot on the list from last year. UCSD has produced 774 Peace Corps volunteers.

"We are extremely proud of the contributions our alumni have made through their service in the Peace Corps," Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla said. "These volunteers help carry out UC San Diego's tradition of public service, enriching lives and communities around the globe."

It was the fourth consecutive year UCSD placed in the top 15, and the eighth year in a row it had been in the top 25.

"UC San Diego continues to contribute among the top schools producing volunteers who embrace the call to make a difference in communities overseas," Janet Allen of Peace Corps West Coast said. "We applaud and thank UC San Diego for producing individuals who are globally minded and motivated to serve the Peace Corps mission of world peace and friendship."