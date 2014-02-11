Emotional plea for missing father and husband

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Tuesday for help in finding a Tijuana man who vanished last month during a business trip to Otay Mesa.

Jose Alberto Ortigoza, 26, crossed the border about 3 p.m. Jan. 24 on his way to a U.S. office operated by his employer, Especies y Granos de Baja California, a spice-wholesaling company, according to San Diego police.

Since then, his family and friends have not heard from him, or from anyone who has seen or contacted him.

After Ortigoza was dropped off at Otay Mesa Port of Entry by his boss that day, a witness may have seen him getting into a GMC Acadia SUV or similar vehicle, SDPD Detective Sgt. Frank Hoerman said.

Ortigoza, a Mexican national with a 2-year-old son, had no known enemies or financial difficulties that might explain his disappearance, Hoerman said at an afternoon briefing outside downtown San Diego police headquarters.

Ortigoza was believed to have been carrying business papers but no significant amount of cash when he went missing, according to police.

Ortigoza's wife, Denise Renteria, 26, tearfully said her husband's absence was wholly out of character and a severe hardship for her and their child. Renteria, an engineering intern at a technical college in Tijuana, described him in Spanish as a family man who rarely took part in night-life outings with friends.

Ortigoza is 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who might be able to help authorities track him down was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.