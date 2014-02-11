Renovated Phil's BBQ Point Loma location reopens - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Renovated Phil's BBQ Point Loma location reopens



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Fans of Phil's BBQ are celebrating the re-opening of the flagship location in Point Loma.

The restaurant had been closed for the past six weeks as it underwent a $1 million renovation.

New features include a redesigned kitchen with energy-efficient equipment, suspended beer taps and upgrades to the dining room.

To thank customers for their patience, Phil's gave away cash prizes and gift cards.

