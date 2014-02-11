Local students celebrate Great Kindness Challenge

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Students from around San Diego County are celebrating a week of kindness.

Forty local schools joined students around the country in the annual Great Kindness Challenge.

Each student was given a checklist of 50 kind acts -- simple things like sitting with a new friend at lunch or helping cleanup to make their campus a better place.

When students do kind act after kind act after kind act, then kindness becomes a habit, and when kindness becomes a habit, peace becomes possible," Jill McManigal of Kids for Peace said.

Local students were recognized during an award ceremony at the new children's museum downtown.

An estimated 26 million act of kindness were performed at schools around the country.