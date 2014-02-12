Random acts of roses - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Random acts of roses

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you bumped into Larry Himmel today, you no doubt discovered he was in a giving mood.

Armed with dozens of roses, Larry hit the streets in search of unsuspecting valentines.

Watch his video story above to see how people reacted.

