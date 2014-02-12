Search underway for armed robbery suspect - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Search underway for armed robbery suspect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are on the lookout for a gunman who robbed a gas station in Hillcrest overnight.

Authorities say the suspect walked into a Shell gas station around 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Washington Street, pointed a gun and demanded money.

The suspect is described as black, in is 20's, standing around 5'6" with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a scarf over his face and a multi-colored hoodie or sweater. He escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to San Diego Police.

No injuries were reported.

If you have information in this case, you're asked to call the San Diego Police Department.

