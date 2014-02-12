Fallbrook woman accused in son-in-law's fatal shooting

Sheriff's deputies responding to a report of gunfire Tuesday found a dead man in a home near the eastern reaches of Camp Pendleton.

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A 63-year-old North County woman was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of fatally shooting her 53-year-old son-in-law in a house they shared in a gated Fallbrook community, authorities said.

Cynthia Kaye Cdebaca is suspected of killing Geoward Flores Eustaquio at 602 Braemar Terrace in Fallbrook Tuesday morning, according to San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Glenn Giannantonio. The residence is inside the Peppertree Park neighborhood, which consists of about 225 upscale homes.

A 911 caller reported hearing someone shouting and what sounded like gunshots from inside the house about 8 a.m. Tuesday. Getting no response at the door, deputies entered the home and found the body, Giannantonio said.

"The motive for the murder is still under investigation," the lieutenant said, noting both Cdebaca and Eustaquio lived in the house where the shooting occurred.

Tuesday happened to be Cdebaca's 63rd birthday. Sheriff's spokeswoman Jan Caldwell told reporters that in addition to the suspect and the victim, Eustaquio's wife and two children lived in the home, and a teenager from another marriage spends time there.

Eustaquio's wife returned home after the shooting, Caldwell said, noting the children were at school when the shooting occurred.

Authorities would not say when or where Cdebaca was arrested. She was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, denied bail and locked up in Las Colinas women's jail in Santee. Arraignment is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Neighbors who spoke to CBS News 8 were shocked, and so far deputies don't have a motive. Neither do residents in the area who knew the victim and his wife.

"I've spoken with both of them before and they're just normal family, nothing out of the ordinary. nice people," neighbor Shawni Hanson said.

Friends and family are also at a loss for why the shooting happened.

"He loved his wife, he loved his kids. He loved his family, his family was everything to him. We don't know, we don't know," a family friend told CBS News 8.



Eustaquio's LinkedIn page said he worked as a space orbital analyst at the California Air National Guard. Neighbors said that his wife worked as a real estate agent.

"He was a great man, a great father, just a good person," Patricia Aguigui told reporters at the scene, identifying herself as a close family friend.