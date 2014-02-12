Drive-by shooting in East Village leaves victim with multiple gu - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Drive-by shooting in East Village leaves victim with multiple gunshot wounds

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are investigating a shooting in the East Village that happened just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Broadway and 9th Avenue.

The 24-year-old victim was on the sidewalk with some friends when a car pulled up alongside them. After a short conversation, the driver shot the victim multiple times and then fled the scene.

The suspect's car is described as a dark-colored, late eighties or early nineties Nissan or Datsun with a red stripe, several stickers, tinted windows and a loud exhaust.

As of this report, the victim's condition isn't known.

