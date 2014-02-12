Groundbreaking for new state-of-the-art hospital

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Kaiser Permanente officials and elected office-holders broke ground Wednesday on a seven-story hospital project in Kearny Mesa.

The 565,000-square-foot Kaiser facility will be built on 19 acres that used to be the home of the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office. The ROV moved recently to the new County Operations Center down the street.

"Kaiser Permanente's new central hospital will be a high-tech hospital of the future," said Mary Ann Barnes, senior vice president and executive director for Kaiser Permanente San Diego. "From green design to the latest technology, it will have all the tools to provide our members with the highest quality care in a beautiful, healing and nurturing environment."

The facility will include 321 rooms for patients, a 1,400-space parking structure and a healing garden that will wrap around the structure, which is slated to open in three years. The current Kaiser hospital in San Diego is on Zion Avenue in Grantville.

Another seven-story tower is planned later as part of a second phase of construction, according to Kaiser.