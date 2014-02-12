Clark, Bright, Teter all through in halfpipe

United States' Kelly Clark competes in the women's snowboard half pipe qualifying at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park, at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (AP) — American Kelly Clark led the women in Olympic halfpipe qualifying, with some other gold-medal winners right behind her.

Clark, the 2002 Olympic champion, scored a 95 on her first run, to advance to Wednesday evening's finals. She'll be joined there by the last two gold medalists, Australian Torah Bright (2010) and American Hannah Teter (2006).

All cruised easily through the first round on a slushy halfpipe in temperatures approaching 50 degrees.

Others moving straight to the final: Queralt Castellet of Spain, Sophie Rodriguez of France and Cai Xuetong of China.

American Kaitlyn Farrington is one of 12 riders who will compete in semifinals for the last six spots in the medal round. Her U.S. teammate, Arielle Gold, did not start after hurting her shoulder in practice.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.