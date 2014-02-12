Man stabbed multiple times in Lomita - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man stabbed multiple times in Lomita

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Lomita early Wednesday and suffered life-threatening wounds, police said.

The man was stabbed in the 500 block of Sawtelle Avenue around 4 a.m., according to San Diego police Sgt. Ray Battrick.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was undergoing surgery for life-threatening wounds to his stomach area, Battrick said.

There was no immediate suspect description or obvious clue as to the motive for the stabbing, he said.

