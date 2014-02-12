SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some plastic surgeons are noticing a new trend.
One doctor in La Jolla says he has seen an increase in couples getting surgery together.
"For one thing, plastic surgery for men has been de-stigmatized, they have no qualms about it anymore. So for facial rejuvenation or facelift surgery it simply makes sense that a long-standing couple who are of similar age would want to stay looking similar in age," explained Dr. Roy David. "A 65-year-old woman probably doesn't want her 65-year-old husband to suddenly look 15 years younger than her. That said, in many cases it's one spouse who is the "leader" and drags in the other one who at first is reluctant, but then afterward is very happy they did it."
Dr. David is a board certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of the Aesthetic Center of La Jolla
So could it be that couples who have facelifts together, stay together? CBS News 8's Alicia Summers explores that question in the above video report.
