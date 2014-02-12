Mike Slater on CBS News 8: Mayoral campaigns

Kevin Faulconer is expected to be sworn in as San Diego's mayor March 3 after comfortably defeating City Council colleague David Alvarez in the special election to succeed the disgraced Bob Filner.

Kevin Faulconer is expected to be sworn in as San Diego's mayor March 3 after comfortably defeating City Council colleague David Alvarez in the special election to succeed the disgraced Bob Filner.

Mayor-elect Kevin Faulconer expected to be sworn in March 3

Mayor-elect Kevin Faulconer expected to be sworn in March 3

(AM 760 KFMB) – San Diego's Special Mayoral Election is over and the city's new mayor-elect is Kevin Faulconer.

In the above video, Mike Slater discusses the reasons why this election received a lot of attention from the national stage.