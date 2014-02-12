Mike Slater on CBS News 8: Mayoral campaigns - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mike Slater on CBS News 8: Mayoral campaigns

(AM 760 KFMB) – San Diego's Special Mayoral Election is over and the city's new mayor-elect is Kevin Faulconer.

In the above video, Mike Slater discusses the reasons why this election received a lot of attention from the national stage.

