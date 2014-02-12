Terminally ill teen surfs with Ricochet the dog

DEL MAR (CBS 8) - It's the wish of a lifetime for a teen with terminal brain cancer. He flew across the country to surf with a dog he saw on TV.

The amazing surfing dog lives right here in San Diego County. On Wednesday, Make-a-Wish made the Florida teen's dream come true.

Fifteen-year-old Caleb Acosta has brain cancer. When Make-a-Wish asked him what he wished for, he said he saw this cool dog on ESPN that surfs with disabled children, and he wished that one day he could surf with her. That wish came true Wednesday morning.

Caleb just got out of the water and was totally stoked, and his mother just broke down with tears of joy.

The world famous surfing golden retriever named Ricochet helped Caleb surf. Ricochet is the only dog in the world that surfs with people with disabilities, so she and Caleb were on the same board in the water.

Caleb was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer after complaining of constant bad headaches last summer. Doctors say few patients survive more than a year with the disease because it's terminal and there is no cure.

He had brain surgery to remove a tumor, then received six weeks of radiation and chemotherapy. After a month break, he lost sensation and strength in his lower body in a matter of days. An MRI showed the tumor had grown back and had spread to his spine. He had spinal surgery, but the whole tumor could not be removed.

Caleb continues to receive chemo and physical therapy. He says surfing with his favorite canine made all his problems go away for a while.

This is Caleb's first trip to California, and he's especially excited to be here in San Diego catching some waves with his favorite canine. Hopefully this once-in-a-lifetime experience is one Caleb will remember for years to come.

On Twitter: #PrayforCaleb.

Some of the footage used in the above video report was shot using a GoPro camera.