Balboa Park Explorer pass now on sale

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An annual pass for admission to 17 Balboa Park museums, including the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center and San Diego Air and Space Museum, went on sale Monday.

The Balboa Park Explorer, which costs $129 for individual adults, $99 for students and seniors, and $199 for families, also offers admission to the San Diego Natural History Museum, San Diego Museum of Art and Museum of Man.

The name of the individual will be printed on each card, and adults will be required to show photo identification at the entrance. The non-transferable passes are not valid for events, special exhibitions, programs and some films.

The family pass is good for two adults and up to four children. Additional children are $25 each.

Additional attractions that will accept the Explorer are Centro Cultural de la Raza, Japanese Friendship Garden, Mingei International Museum, Museum of Photographic Arts, San Diego Art Institute-Museum of the Living Artist, San Diego Automotive Museum, San Diego Hall of Champions, San Diego History Center, San Diego Model Railroad Museum, Timken Museum of Art, Veterans Museum and Memorial Center, and the World Beat Center.