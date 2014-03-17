Success Story: Local couple adopts six children

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's not too common to see families with nine children these days, but that's the reality for one local family. The couple has two adult kids, who are married and living on their own, but that leaves seven school-aged kids at home, ages 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12 and 13.

When proud mom Belinda and her husband Eduardo decided to open their home and hearts to foster children, they never imagined they would end up adopting half a dozen.

"They were all supposed to be foster kids, that's what it was going to be. I was going to meet their needs and move on and help other children. But look, I'm with six," Belinda said.

Twelve-year-old Matthew and his 10-year-old brother Levi first moved into the home as foster kids six years ago. It was supposed to be a temporary stop, but when it came time for the county to find the boys an adoptive home, Matthew broke down in tears.

"Yeah, I remember that, I did start crying and didn't want to go," Matthew said.

Five-year-old Elouise, six-year-old Jocelyn and seven-year-old Joy also moved in as foster children, then never moved out.

"When our social worker said they had to move them, well, they all started crying because I had to sit down and talk to them and my heart broke," Belinda said.

So the couple ended up adopting again.

"Because once you have them in your home, you don't want to let them go," Belinda said.

And when they learned the sisters' older biological sibling, 11 year-old-Nicole, needed a forever family too, they welcomed *her with open arms.

"When you have a couple, one more is easier, you know, and she's very helpful. She's a lovely girl. She's one amazing blessing for the family," Eduardo said.

Nicole needs just one word to describe what it's like to be with her sisters in a forever home.

"Awesome," Nicole said.

So what's it like raising all of these children? Eduardo gives all the credit to Belinda, his wife of 27 years.

"She's amazing, really. She's taking care of these kids, almost on her own because I go to work. I come back and enjoy them," Eduardo said.

And the couple's three biological kids say they couldn't be more blessed. Eddie, who's married with a baby on the way, says his parents are his heroes.

"Every one of these children are like my blood and so I wouldn't trade it at all for the world, and I actually very much admire my parents for being able to do this," Eddie said.

And 13-year-old Tessa agrees.

"It's a blessing, of course. Sometimes it's difficult because they're little kids, but yeah, they're amazing," Tessa said.

I just encourage a lot of parents please do it, help these children. They need a home, they really do," Belinda said.

If you are interested in adopting, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

We would like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting a fun day at the park.