Kings of Leon, Lady Antebellum at Sleep Train Amphitheatre this weekend

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - Concert season is in full swing in San Diego, as two of music's biggest acts take the stage at the Sleep Train Amphitheatre in Chula Vista this week.

The Kings of Leon bring their "Mechanical Bull Tour" to life this Saturday, March 23. The multi-platinum, alternative rock group will be joined by special guest Local Natives.

Then on Sunday, the country music group Lady Antebellum invades the amphitheatre with their "Take Me Downtown Tour." The Grammy award-winning group is best known for its single "Need You Now." Opening acts include Kasey Musgraves and Kip Moore.

For more information and tickets, go to LiveNation.com.