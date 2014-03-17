Motorcyclist killed in crash near Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was fatally injured Monday in a collision with a car in the area of U.S. Naval Base San Diego.

The fatal accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. on Harbor Drive, near 28th Street in Barrio Logan, according to police.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, SDPD spokesman Gary Hassen said. No other injuries were reported.