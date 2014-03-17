Woman files sexual harassment claim against ex-cop, SDPD

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One of several women who accused former San Diego police officer Christopher Hays of sexual misconduct filed a claim for damages Monday against the former officer and the police department.

The woman alleged that Hays and other officers went to her home in June and arrested her boyfriend on suspicion of beating her. Later, Hays allegedly went into a room and committed a sex act in front of the woman, according to the claim.

Attorney Dan Gilleon filed the claim with the city Monday. If it is rejected, a lawsuit could follow.

Hays, a married father of two, faces felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor sexual battery counts. He resigned from the police department last month after the criminal charges were filed.

Hays, 30, faces up to three years and eight months in prison if convicted.

Following Hays' arraignment, defense attorney Kerry Armstrong told reporters his client's decision to resign was not an indication that the defendant had "done anything wrong."

The charges against the ex-patrolman, who is free on $130,000 bail, involve four women he allegedly victimized between October and December of last year, according to District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis. Several women claim he groped them during searches, and one told investigators he forced her to perform a sex act in the back of his patrol car.

Hays is scheduled to be back in court next Monday for a readiness conference.