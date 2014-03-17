SDSU vs. New Mexico State: Last-minute tickets to Spokane could - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDSU vs. New Mexico State: Last-minute tickets to Spokane could cost you



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego State Aztecs are heading to the Pacific Northwest for the NCAA Tournament, and if you want to see them in person, it'll cost you.

Just one day after the Aztecs learned they'd be taking on New Mexico State in the first round of March Madness, fans are scrambling, hoping to get to Spokane for the big game. Unfortunately, you can't just walk up to the ticket office at SDSU.

Season ticket holders get first priority, but it will be determined based on how long you've had season tickets.

Another option is going through a third party, like ticket broker Bruce Johnson, who owns Ultimate Sports Adventures. He has tickets to all March Madness games, but says the ones for San Diego State are going fast, and for more than the $70 face value price.

"I had a call from Alaska, somebody from Houston bought tickets. It's like anything else, tickets are available. It's just are you willing to pay the going rate," Johnson said.

Once you score tickets, you have to figure out how to get to Spokane, which is easier said than done. On Expedia, the cheapest round trip ticket to and from Spokane we found cost $798. Flying into Seattle, which is a four-hour drive from Spokane, was slightly cheaper with Southwest offering flights for $212 each way.

Driving from San Diego would take 22 hours one way and cost more than $800 in gas.

And while there are still hotels available, several are already sold out.

Of course, there's always watching the game on TV from the comforts of home, or at one of the many restaurants and bars throughout San Diego.

