Jamul home heavily damaged in fire

JAMUL (CNS) - A fire of unknown origin tore through a home in a rural neighborhood in the southern reaches of San Diego County Monday, causing significant structural damage but resulting in no injuries.

The blaze on Bratton Valley Road in the Jamul area erupted shortly before 3 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Though the flames ravaged much of the two-story house, crews apparently were able to save enough of it to keep it from being a total loss, said Kendal Bortisser, a fire captain with the state agency. They were still dousing hot spots 2 1/2 hours after the start of the blaze, which also charred a small patch of nearby brush.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. No residents were home when it began spreading, Bortisser said.