Baby gorilla being treated for pneumonia

A baby gorilla was born by cesarean section at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and is undergoing treatment at the facility's veterinary center, zoo officials announced Thursday.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The baby gorilla born at the San Diego Zoo's Safari Park remained under 24-hour care Monday as she battles pneumonia.

The baby, born Wednesday by cesarean section, is being treated by the park's veterinary staff and neonatal specialists from UC San Diego Health.

On Friday, underwent surgery to inflate one lung that collapsed.

"We've been working with the baby all weekend and after having several days of experience treating her, it's pretty obvious that we've been dealing with pneumonia," said Nadine Lamberski, associate director of veterinary services at the park. "It probably occurred at about the time of birth."

The mother, 18-year-old Imani, is recovering from the birth of her first offspring, according to park officials.

The baby is the 17th gorilla born at the Safari Park. Eight, including the newborn, currently reside at the facility.