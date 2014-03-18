Police need help finding missing man with autism

SANTEE (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday sought the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old Los Angeles man who has autism and was last seen in Santee.

Joseph Swett was last seen at a motel in the 10700 block of Woodside Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Swett was staying at the motel with his mother and brother after having arrived in Santee from Los Angeles to attend a Christian college for two weeks.

His mother and brother left the motel room to get lunch, leaving Swett behind to take a nap, authorities said, adding when his relatives returned, Swett was gone.

Swett was described as white, 5 feet 10 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright orange shirt, red shorts and black shoes, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.