Suspected electrical fire damages La Jolla home

LA JOLLA (CNS) - An apparent electrical problem was to blame for a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a one-story La Jolla home that sits several houses from the beachfront home of 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, authorities said Tuesday.

The fire at 346 Dunemere Drive was reported at 8:16 p.m. Monday and knocked down about a half-hour later, according to San Diego fire-rescue spokesman Lee Swanson.

It caused $75,000 in damage to the house and $50,000 to its contents but no one was injured, Swanson said.

The fire was in an area between an exterior wall and an interior wall in which there was no insulation and flames began venting through the roof, Swanson said.

The official cause remained under investigation, though Swanson said a husband and wife who live there said they were having electrical problems at the house during the day.

The Romney residence sits at 311 Dunemere Drive, west of where the fire occurred.