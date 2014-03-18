Locals protest alleged McDonald's wage theft

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some McDonald's employees say their wages have been stolen by the fast food giant. Now a lawsuit has been filed -- including employees from several states including California.

One group fighting for employee rights claims McDonald's is starving their workers of wages that feed families.

"Thou shalt not steal," said Dr. Beth Johnson, Co-President Interfaith Center for Worker Justice.

The group says McDonald's serves fast food with a side of indigestion.

"Almost 80 percent of restaurant workers experienced off the clock violations and nearly 2/3 had overtime violations," said Dr. Peter Brownell, Research Director at the Center on Policy Initiatives.

Fast food workers, community and faith leaders challenged the corporate giant, in what they are calling "illegal wage theft."

"There's wage theft where they make us clock out before we finish shifts, and where they pay overtime on the next paycheck," said a translator for Raquel Neri who is a Fight for 15 advocate.

This comes only days after major lawsuits in three states: California, Michigan and New York.

Claims that McDonald's is ripping off employees by making them work off the clock, cutting hours from time cards and not paying overtime.

CBS 8 News spoke to a McDonald's worker who didn't want to be identified for fear of being fired.

"Sometimes you can't get a break even though you're required by law to get a 10 or 30 minute break. There are sometimes that I don't get a break because of the business," said the worker.

McDonald's earned nearly $5.6 billion in profits, last year alone. The group wants the so-called stolen wages returned to working class families.

In a released statement, McDonald's corporate says, "McDonald's and our independent owner-operators share a concern and commitment to the well-being and fair treatment of all people who work in McDonald's restaurants."

https://twitter.com/GeneCBS8/status/445968862740090880

