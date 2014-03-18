Kids, families will "Ride Across California"

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 100 local 5th graders are preparing for a bike ride and they need your help. The kids and parents will leave soon to start their ride from Yuma back to San Diego.

This is the 23rd annual "Ride Across California." It's going to take the 5th graders and their families a week to ride from Yuma back to San Diego.

The 5th graders and their families will leave from Yuma on April 6th and will end at Moonlight Beach on April 12th with various stops on the way.

The goal of the ride is to show kids that they can accomplish anything with proper training and planning.

The Rancho YMCA says no other YMCA in the U.S. has a program like RAC. It was founded in 1991 by a 5th grade teacher at Deer Canyon Elementary School in Rancho Penasquitos. He wanted to help 5th graders gain confidence and learn how to overcome and deal with difficult challenges in life.

The inspiration for the ride came from the book - "Hey mom, can I ride my bike across America?"

Without donations from the community, RAC would not be possible and many kids would miss out on this great opportunity. Donations can be made through the Rancho Family YMCA at rancho.ymca.org.