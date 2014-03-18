$400 million Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An estimated $400 million is up for grabs in the latest Mega Millions jackpot.

Tuesday night's potential jackpot would be the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

If a single player matches all six numbers, the winner would have the option of taking a $224 million lump-sum prize.

Mega Millions changed its rules in October to help increase jackpots by lowering the odds of winning the top prize.

If no one hits on all six numbers, the jackpot rolls over to Friday's drawing and a grand prize that would start marching toward $500 million.

Mega Millions is played in 43 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

